    ActionFit

    Sports earhook headphones

    SHQ3200PK/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there. See all benefits

      ActionFit Sports earhook headphones

      With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there. See all benefits

        With adjustable earhook for secure fit

        • ActionFit
        • Earhook
        • Pink
        Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

        With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

        Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

        ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you’ll easily immerse in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

        Powerful bass to boost motivation

        There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

        Ultrasoft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Your ActionFit headphones come with ultrasoft silicon ear caps that are specially designed to sit snugly in your ears. They’re so comfortable that you may never want to take them out.

        Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

        ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

        8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

        Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

        3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

        Reflective stopper in the cable

        Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

        ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Pink

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          9 mm
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated
          Cable length
          1.0  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          38  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          18.1  cm
          Gross weight
          1.987  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72078 2
          Nett weight
          0.528  kg
          Tare weight
          1.459  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.066  kg
          Gross weight
          0.213  kg
          Tare weight
          0.147  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72078 9

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 72078 5
          Gross weight
          0.06  kg
          Nett weight
          0.022  kg
          Tare weight
          0.038  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          6.35  cm
          Width
          3.95  cm
          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Weight
          0.022  kg

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes

