    Bluetooth® sports headphones

    SHQ6500BL/00
      Bluetooth® sports headphones

      SHQ6500BL/00
      PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

      Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

        Wireless sports earbud headsets

        • Best for outdoor use
        • Bluetooth®
        • Sweat/ water proof
        • Earbud

        Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

        Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

        Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

        C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

        Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

        Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.

        High performance sound pushes you further

        13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

        Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

        Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

        Control your music and pick up calls while training

        Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Battery weight
          2.5g
          Music play time
          4.5*  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          55* hr
          Talk time
          4.5* hr

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.6 mm
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Sound Enhancement
          • Echo Control
          • Noise Reduction
          Acoustic system
          • Semi-closed
          • Closed
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Type
          dynamic

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Switch between call and music
          • Call on Hold
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Quick start guide
          USB cable
          Included for charging
          Ear fit stabilizer
          2 pairs

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.278  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71012 8
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Length
          19  cm
          Nett weight
          0.09  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.188  kg
          Width
          11  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 71012 1
          Gross weight
          0.066  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.03  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.036  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Design

          Color
          Carbon lime & black

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          2  cm
          Weight
          0.014  kg
          Width
          10  cm

