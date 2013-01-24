Home
    Wet and dry electric shaver

    SW6700/14
    • Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness
      Star Wars special edition Wet and dry electric shaver

      SW6700/14
      Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness

      Join the resistance against pulling, with V-Track PRO to battle even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO - 72 self- sharpening V-shaped blades cut hair with less pulling even on a 3-day stubble. See all benefits

        Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness

        Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

        • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • Turbo+ mode
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

        Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

        Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

        Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1-hour charging time

        1-hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
          • 72 self-sharpening blades
          Contour following
          8-direction ContourDetectHeads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Turbo+ mode
          Shave with 20% extra power

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Run time
          60 min / 20 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Star Wars Rebellion

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Luxurious pouch

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

