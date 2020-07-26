Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket.
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In-ear sports headphones with mic
Total
recurring payment
From park to street
15 mm drivers for clear sound
ear-hook design for secure fit
1.2 m cable length
IPX2 sweat-resistant
Headphones that stay in, however you move
The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.
Clear sound, energizing bass
Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.
Easy control for music and calls
Enjoy every minute of your favorite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The inline remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant, and take calls without missing a beat.
Made for your workout playlists
Go harder-these sweat-resistant IPX2-rated sports headphones can take it. The 1.2 m cable will easily reach your phone without getting in the way.
1.2 m cable length
These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.
15 mm neodymium drivers and bass vents
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Flexible, contoured ear-hook design for a secure fit
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