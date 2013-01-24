Home
    TAA1105BK/00
      From park to street

      Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket.

      From park to street

      Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket. See all benefits

      From park to street

      Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket. See all benefits

      From park to street

      Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket. See all benefits

        From park to street

        • 15mm drivers/open-back
        • Earhook

        Headphones that stay in, however you move

        The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.

        Clear sound, energizing bass

        Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.

        Easy control for music and calls

        Enjoy every minute of your favorite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The inline remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant, and take calls without missing a beat.

        Made for your workout playlists

        Go harder-these sweat-resistant IPX2-rated sports headphones can take it. The 1.2 m cable will easily reach your phone without getting in the way.

        1.2 m cable length

        These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.1785  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11044 5
          Height
          16.7  cm
          Length
          10.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.05751  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.12099  kg
          Width
          8.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.61  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11044 8
          Height
          17.8  cm
          Length
          35.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.46008  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.14992  kg
          Width
          21.4  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 11044 1
          Gross weight
          0.04583  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.01917  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.02666  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.8  cm
          Height
          5.4  cm
          Weight
          0.01917  kg
          Width
          4  cm

