  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • You move, they won’t You move, they won’t You move, they won’t

      Open-ear wireless sports headphones

      TAA1708YL/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      You move, they won’t

      These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Similar products

      See all Sports

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Open-ear wireless sports headphones
      - {discount-value}

      Open-ear wireless sports headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      You move, they won’t

      • Open-ear fit
      • Clear call quality

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX4 rating and powerful 16 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

      Balanced sound wherever you are

      These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

      AI mic for clear call quality

      Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

      Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

      With specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration and retaining detail and bass. All the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20-20 KHz
        Speaker diameter
        16 mm
        Impedance
        16 ohms
        Sensitivity
        98 dB(1 KHz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • HFP
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        max 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        51.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        60
        Width
        42.5  cm
        Gross weight
        10.76  kg
        Height
        33.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15204 2

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        yes
        Number of batteries
        1
        Music play time
        8  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        140  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15204 5
        Gross weight
        0.1  kg
        Nett weight
        0.035  kg
        Tare weight
        0.065  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        Quick start guide
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable

      • Design

        Color
        Beige
        Ear fitting
        Open-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 AI mic

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.