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    • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out. Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out. Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

      Wireless sports headphones

      TAA4216BK/00

      Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

      These tough, lightweight wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you’re hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours play time keeps the music going.

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      Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

      • Washable ear-cup cushions
      • Lightweight and rugged
      • IP55 dust/water protection
      Go further. 35 hours play time

      Go further. 35 hours play time

      With 35 hours play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train-and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

      For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

      For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

      The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!

      IP55 dust/water protection

      IP55 dust/water protection

      An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go-nothing will stop you!

      Your tunes stay yours. Closed-back design

      Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

      Easy storage. Compact-folding design

      The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or having fun on a weekend break. Inward-folding ear cups make storage easy.

      Multi-function button. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      The multi-function button lets you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack)

      The 3.5 mm audio port lets you connect these sports headphones directly to compatible phones or music players. Perfect for those times when the battery is running low and you don't have a way to charge your headphones.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        118 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        22.1  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.282  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11756 0
        Nett weight
        0.714  kg
        Tare weight
        0.568  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IP55
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        35  hour(s)
        Talk time
        35 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 2 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        6.75  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        350  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        23.7  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11756 3
        Gross weight
        0.363  kg
        Nett weight
        0.238  kg
        Tare weight
        0.125  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.9  cm
        Width
        17.2  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Weight
        0.214  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        On-ear
        Foldable design
        In-ward
        Ear coupling material
        Fabric
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20175 0

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