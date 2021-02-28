These tough, lightweight wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you’re hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours play time keeps the music going.
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Wireless sports headphones
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Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
Washable ear-cup cushions
Lightweight and rugged
IP55 dust/water protection
Go further. 35 hours play time
With 35 hours play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train-and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.
For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions
The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!
IP55 dust/water protection
An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go-nothing will stop you!
Your tunes stay yours. Closed-back design
Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.
Easy storage. Compact-folding design
The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or having fun on a weekend break. Inward-folding ear cups make storage easy.
Multi-function button. Built-in mic. Easy pairing
The multi-function button lets you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack)
The 3.5 mm audio port lets you connect these sports headphones directly to compatible phones or music players. Perfect for those times when the battery is running low and you don't have a way to charge your headphones.
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