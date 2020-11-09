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    • Always the fit you want Always the fit you want Always the fit you want

      In-ear wireless sports headphones

      TAA5205BK/00

      Always the fit you want

      From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and they’re IPX7 waterproof.

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      Always the fit you want

      • Flexible two-way design
      • 20 hours play time
      • Clear calls. Mono mode
      • IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof
      Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

      Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

      6 mm drivers deliver crisp, clear sound with powerful bass. From your favorite playlists to podcasts and more-move through your day with the sounds that keep you going.

      IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

      IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

      These true wireless sports headphones are IPX7-rated-which means they can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. They'll stay in place-no matter how hard you sweat or what shape your ears are.

      Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

      Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

      Whether it's a run in the park or an epic HIIT session, the ear-hook design keeps these headphones snug and secure. You get a choice of three different size silicone ear-tip covers, and the ear hooks can be removed when you're not working out.

      Clear calls. Mono mode

      Wear them both, or wear just one. Mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk, and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word. Ideal if you're on a long call.

      Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

      The Bluetooth connection is stable, and your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Controls on each earbud make it easy to control music and calls.

      Charging case. Get up to 20 hours of play time

      A fully charged case gives you an extra 15 hours play time. You get 5 hours play time from a single charge, and a speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra hour. The case takes 2 hours to charge fully via the included USB-C cable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        111 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        31  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22  cm
        Gross weight
        5.6  kg
        Height
        36  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11188 9
        Nett weight
        2.9328  kg
        Tare weight
        2.6672  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX7
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        14.4  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10  cm
        Height
        16  cm
        Nett weight
        0.3666  kg
        Gross weight
        0.654  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2874  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11188 6

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        5 +15  hour(s)
        Talk time
        5 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium-ion (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        13  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        450  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        50  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11188 2
        Gross weight
        0.195  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1222  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0728  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Height
        3.5  cm
        Width
        8.7  cm
        Depth
        6  cm
        Weight
        0.087  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        A pair of lock cover
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Detachable earhook
        3 pairs
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Ear-hook
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        • Earhook
        • Silicone ear tip

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20162 0

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Voice controlled
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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