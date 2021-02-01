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    • Train smarter Train smarter Train smarter

      True wireless sports headphones

      TAA7306BK/00

      Train smarter

      Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energizing sound keeps you focused, and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body.

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      Train smarter

      • In-ear fit
      • Heart-rate monitor
      • Ear hooks or wing tips
      • UV cleaning
      Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips

      Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips

      For light- to medium-intensity workouts, flexible and detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, detachable ear hooks ensure your buds stay put. Pick your ear-hook or wingtip color to suit your style.

      Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor

      Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor

      Train smarter thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app. If your chosen app supports live updates, you'll get heart-rate readings spoken into your ear as you train. You'll know when to go harder and when to hold back.

      Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning

      Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning

      Lift hard. Hit the treadmill. However you like to get your endorphin rush, these headphones give you the freedom to get sweaty! When you're done, simply pop the earpieces in the charging case and a UV cleaning cycle will remove up to 99 % of bacteria.

      Let the world in when you need to. Awareness Mode

      Let the world in when you need to. Awareness Mode

      Want to hear your fellow gym goers? Activate Awareness Mode and have a conversation without removing your headphones. If you need to take a call, mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk, and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word.

      IP57 dust resistant and waterproof

      IP57 dust resistant and waterproof

      An IP57 rating means these sports headphones can take on the hardest workout. Enjoying your workout playlist too much to stop listening? You can even keep the headphones on in the shower. When you're finished, and the headphones are dry, store them in the soft carry pouch.

      Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Tap the headphones to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Magnetic charging case. Up to 24 hours play time

      You get clear sound, punchy bass, and 6 hours play time-and the ultra-portable charging case gives you up to 18 hours extra play time. Need an extra boost? A speedy 15-minute charge gives you another hour of play time.

      Track your performance and more. Philips Headphones app

      You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out, or to get a post-session summary. Want to tweak the sounds you train to? You can also use the app to enhance bass, tone down treble, or choose from preset sound styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        9.2 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.5  cm
        Gross weight
        7.093  kg
        Height
        35.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11773 7
        Nett weight
        3.384  kg
        Tare weight
        3.709  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IP57
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Heart rate monitoring
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        UV-cleaning
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        16  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.1  cm
        Height
        16.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.423  kg
        Gross weight
        0.847  kg
        Tare weight
        0.424  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11773 4

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        6 +18  hour(s)
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        14.18  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        550  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11773 0
        Gross weight
        0.261  kg
        Nett weight
        0.141  kg
        Tare weight
        0.12  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.3  cm
        Width
        7.3  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Weight
        0.08  kg

      • Accessories

        Carabiner
        Yes
        Others
        1 pcs hard pouch
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Detachable earhook
        3 pairs
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Detachable wing tips
        3 pairs

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        • Earhook
        • Silicone ear tip
        • Wing tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics
        ENC microphone
        Yes

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20190 3

      • ANC features

        Awareness mode
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Voice controlled
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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