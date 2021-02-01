Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energizing sound keeps you focused, and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body.
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True wireless sports headphones
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Train smarter
In-ear fit
Heart-rate monitor
Ear hooks or wing tips
UV cleaning
Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips
For light- to medium-intensity workouts, flexible and detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, detachable ear hooks ensure your buds stay put. Pick your ear-hook or wingtip color to suit your style.
Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor
Train smarter thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app. If your chosen app supports live updates, you'll get heart-rate readings spoken into your ear as you train. You'll know when to go harder and when to hold back.
Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning
Lift hard. Hit the treadmill. However you like to get your endorphin rush, these headphones give you the freedom to get sweaty! When you're done, simply pop the earpieces in the charging case and a UV cleaning cycle will remove up to 99 % of bacteria.
Let the world in when you need to. Awareness Mode
Want to hear your fellow gym goers? Activate Awareness Mode and have a conversation without removing your headphones. If you need to take a call, mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk, and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word.
IP57 dust resistant and waterproof
An IP57 rating means these sports headphones can take on the hardest workout. Enjoying your workout playlist too much to stop listening? You can even keep the headphones on in the shower. When you're finished, and the headphones are dry, store them in the soft carry pouch.
Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing
Tap the headphones to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
Magnetic charging case. Up to 24 hours play time
You get clear sound, punchy bass, and 6 hours play time-and the ultra-portable charging case gives you up to 18 hours extra play time. Need an extra boost? A speedy 15-minute charge gives you another hour of play time.
Track your performance and more. Philips Headphones app
You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out, or to get a post-session summary. Want to tweak the sounds you train to? You can also use the app to enhance bass, tone down treble, or choose from preset sound styles.
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