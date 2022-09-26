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    • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass

      Headphones with mic

      TAE1126BK/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Dynamic bass

      Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

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      Dynamic bass

      Play music and talk

      • 10mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • Black
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Integrated microphone & call button

      Integrated microphone & call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

      Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm (+/-20%)
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        104 dB (+/-3dB)
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        39  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        96
        Width
        26.5  cm
        Gross weight
        4.2  kg
        Height
        44.2  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13021 7
        Nett weight
        1.344  kg
        Tare weight
        2.856  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        36.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        12  cm
        Height
        20.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.336  kg
        Gross weight
        0.91  kg
        Tare weight
        0.574  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 13021 4

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 13021 0
        Gross weight
        0.032  kg
        Nett weight
        0.014  kg
        Tare weight
        0.018  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Width
        3.2  cm
        Depth
        2  cm
        Weight
        0.013  kg

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