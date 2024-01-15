Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
Over-ear wireless headphones
Total
recurring payment
Sleek style. Great sound.
Noise Canceling Pro
Up to 60 hours play time
Compact folding
Great sound from 40 mm drivers
Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.
Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro
These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more
The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.
Lightweight and compact design
The lightweight design offers your better wearing experience. the compact design is for you easily to carry wherever you go
Soft fabric cushions for extended comfort
Soft fabric cushions for extensive comfort, so you can wear the headphones as long as you need
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.