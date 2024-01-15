  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Over-ear wireless headphones

      TAH7508BK/97

      Sleek style. Great sound.

      Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.

      recurring payment

      Sleek style. Great sound.

      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Up to 60 hours play time
      • Compact folding

      Great sound from 40 mm drivers

      Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.

      Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

      These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

      The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.

      Lightweight and compact design

      The lightweight design offers your better wearing experience. the compact design is for you easily to carry wherever you go

      Soft fabric cushions for extended comfort

      Soft fabric cushions for extensive comfort, so you can wear the headphones as long as you need

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        • SBC
        • AAC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        21  cm
        Gross weight
        1.742  kg
        Height
        26.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14021 6
        Nett weight
        0.909  kg
        Tare weight
        0.833  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        • Button
        • Touch

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Talk time
        35 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        45  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        60  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 3 hrs
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        600  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer ( built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.45  cm
        Depth
        6.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14021 9
        Gross weight
        0.5  kg
        Nett weight
        0.303  kg
        Tare weight
        0.197  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        21  cm
        Width
        18.7  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Weight
        0.271  kg

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        3.5mm stereo cable L=1.2M
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        In-ward
        Ear coupling material
        Fabric
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

