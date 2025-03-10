  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Super safe, super fun! Super safe, super fun! Super safe, super fun!

      2000 series Kids' on-ear headphones

      TAK2000MP/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Super safe, super fun!

      Let the kids rock with these colorful wired headphones! They’re light, tough, and volume-limited for safe listening. Got friends over? Audio share lets children daisy chain their headphones with a friend’s so they can listen together.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Similar products

      See all Kids

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      2000 series
      - {discount-value}

      2000 series

      Kids' on-ear headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      Super safe, super fun!

      • On-ear wired headphones
      • Volume limited to 85 dB
      • Customizable. Audio share
      • Durable and foldable
      Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

      Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

      Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, movies, educational videos: whatever they’re into, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening too loud.

      Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

      Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

      Smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.

      Colorful design with customizable ear cups

      Colorful design with customizable ear cups

      The multi-colored design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customize their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.

      Audio sharing for double the fun

      A built-in audio-sharing port means you can daisy chain these headphones so kids can listen together from the same device. Simply connect a standard 3.5 mm headphone cable to the audio-sharing port on these headphones, then plug the other end of the cable into the headphone socket on the second pair of headphones.

      Tough, durable, and foldable

      Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigors of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.

      Compatible with most devices. 3.5 mm to USB-C cable in box

      These wired headphones connect to devices via USB-C, which makes them compatible with most laptops, phones, and tablets. The detachable USB-C headphone jack adapter with attached 3.5mm cable is included in the box.

      Clear calls with friends and family

      A built-in microphone lets kids take calls with family and friends. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of their voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around them.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Movies to music, they’ll love what they hear! These on-ear kids’ headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever they’re into, they’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging

      These headphones feature recycled materials, while our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink. To avoid shipping unwanted cables, the 3.5 mm standard audio cable required to daisy chain headphones is not included in the box.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1K Hz, 179 mV)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        3.5mm headphone jack
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.30  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        15.00  cm
        Gross weight
        0.910  kg
        Height
        21.70  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15895 2
        Nett weight
        0.41  kg
        Tare weight
        0.50  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        21.7  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        18.8  cm
        Depth
        4.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15895 5
        Gross weight
        0.245  kg
        Nett weight
        0.135  kg
        Tare weight
        0.110  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.00  cm
        Width
        16.00  cm
        Depth
        4.00  cm
        Weight
        0.135  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Included adapters
        USB-C jack adapter

      • Design

        Color
        Magenta Purple
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/In-wards
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20593 2

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Volume limited to 85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.