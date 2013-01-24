Home
    Headphones with mic

    TAKH301BL/00
    Do your own thing
      Headphones with mic

      TAKH301BL/00
      Do your own thing

      Have fun with the on-ear headphones kids can style themselves. These headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB and are tough enough to throw in a schoolbag. Children can decorate the ear cups with stickers or their own works of art!

        Do your own thing

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

        Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        Customizable ear cups. Use stickers or personal artwork

        Kids can customize these headphones with stickers, or even their latest work of art. The clear outer covering of the ear cups opens so you can put a drawing inside. Three sets of stickers and graphc cards are included with the headphones.

        Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

        These wireless on-ear children's headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

        Flexible, adjustable headband. Twist it, bend it

        The strong, flexible headband adjusts easily and is tough enough to withstand being thrown in a backpack or dropped on the floor. It can even be twisted hard without breaking. Whatever the kids get up to, their headphones will stay in one piece.

        Light, comfortable ear-cup cushions. Perfect for young ears

        Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.

        Simple in-line remote. Easily control music and calls

        The 1.2 m audio cord includes a simple in-line remote with a built-in mic. Kids can pause the music or answer a call. All without touching their smartphone.

        Volume limited to 85 dB

        You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32mm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          95dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          Answer/End Call

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          16  cm
          Width
          15  cm
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Weight
          0.113  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          20  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.2002  kg
          Nett weight
          0.113  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0872  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10097 8

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          19.6  cm
          Width
          16.1  cm
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.751  kg
          Nett weight
          0.339  kg
          Tare weight
          0.412  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10097 5

