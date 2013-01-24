Home
      Wireless Headphone

TASH402LF/00

Stay cool.

Crush your personal best with these wireless sweat-resistant over-ear sports headphones. Lightweight and comfortable, they pack 20 hours play time into a single charge. Cooling ear-cup cushions keep you focused when the going gets hot.

        Stay cool.

        However hot you get.

        • 40mm drivers/semi-open back
        • On-ear
        • Sweat/ water proof

        20 hours play time

        This headphone offers up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.

        40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

        Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

        Breathable ear-cup cushions. Easily detach for cleaning

        The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Cooling ear cups. Train hard. Stay cool

        The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

        Detailed sound. Good bass. Great passive noise isolation

        Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 40mm drivers. Your Sports headphone is carefully engineered to deliver crisp and richly detailed yet natural sound – whatever the music you’re listening to.

        Flat-folding design. Easy storage

        Flat-folding ear cups make storage easy.

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        These sports headphones boast an IPX4 splash-proof rating. They're resistant to splashing from any direction and can withstand more than a little sweat. You can train as hard as you like, even when it's raining.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 10 minutes, get 2 hours play

        If you need an extra boost, Quick Charge gets you 2 hours more play time after 10 minutes charging.

        Sleek design. Flat-folding ear cups

        The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or meeting friends after a gym session. Flat-folding ear cups make storage easy.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        The user friendly buttons let you pause your playlist, take calls, and adjust volume. All without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sound Enhancement
          • Echo Control
          • Noise Reduction
          Impedance
          32Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          40mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Type
          dynamic
          Sensitivity
          90 dB

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Answer/End Call

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Quick start guide
          USB cable
          Include for charging

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Music play time
          20  hr
          Battery weight
          2.5
          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer

        • Design

          Color
          Carbon lime & black

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Weight
          0.17  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.28  kg
          Nett weight
          0.179  kg
          Tare weight
          0.101  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10090 9

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          22.1  cm
          Width
          17.6  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Gross weight
          1.02  kg
          Nett weight
          0.537  kg
          Tare weight
          0.483  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10090 6

            • Actual results may vary

