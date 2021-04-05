  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time.

        Always ready to go

        • Earbuds with in-ear fit
        • Super-small charging case
        • IPX4 water protection
        • Up to 18 hours play time
        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

        Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

        Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

        Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

        Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Pink
          Wearing style
          In-ear
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Sensitivity
          101 dB (1K Hz)
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Wireless
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          33.8  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          27.8  cm
          Gross weight
          4.279  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11743 0
          Nett weight
          1.392  kg
          Tare weight
          2.887  kg

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Button

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          16  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          13  cm
          Height
          11  cm
          Nett weight
          0.174  kg
          Gross weight
          0.479  kg
          Tare weight
          0.305  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11743 7

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Music play time
          6 +12  hour(s)
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery weight (Total)
          10.5  g
          Battery capacity(Case)
          350  mAh
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          55  mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.2  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 11743 3
          Gross weight
          0.13  kg
          Nett weight
          0.058  kg
          Tare weight
          0.072  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.57  cm
          Width
          5.7  cm
          Depth
          3.1  cm
          Weight
          0.037  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20179 8

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

