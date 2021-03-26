  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT3216BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      From phone meeting to playlists in the park-these true wireless headphones are there for you. They don’t mind rain or sweat, and you get great sound and a secure in-ear fit that won’t come loose. Plus 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

        Secure and comfortable. Touch controls.

        • Earbuds with in-ear fit
        • Portable charging case
        • IPX5 water protection
        • Up to 26 hours play time
        IPX5 water and sweat resistant

        IPX5 water and sweat resistant

        With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to sustained wetting from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

        Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

        Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 6 mm drivers, and 6 hours play time from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 18 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes and get an extra hour.

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The wing tips keep each earbud secure.

        Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Custom sound control. Philips Headphones app

        Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          3 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB (1K Hz)
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Wireless
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          31  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          22  cm
          Gross weight
          4.88  kg
          Height
          34.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11748 5
          Nett weight
          1.992  kg
          Tare weight
          2.888  kg

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX5
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          14.4  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          10  cm
          Height
          16  cm
          Nett weight
          0.249  kg
          Gross weight
          0.55  kg
          Tare weight
          0.301  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11748 2

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Music play time
          6 + 18  hour(s)
          Talk time
          5 hr
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium-ion (built-in)
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium-ion (built-in)
          Battery weight (Total)
          13  g
          Battery capacity(Case)
          450  mAh
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          50  mAh
          Battery life standby time
          80 hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 11748 8
          Gross weight
          0.158  kg
          Nett weight
          0.083  kg
          Tare weight
          0.075  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4  cm
          Width
          9  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Weight
          0.055  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Wearing style
          In-ear
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20183 5

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

