    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT4556GR/97
    Your music. Your way.
      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT4556GR/97
      Your music. Your way.

      Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

        Your music. Your way.

        • Earbuds with in-ear fit
        • Active Noise Canceling
        • IPX4 water protection
        • Up to 29 hours play time

        Portable USB-C charging case. 20 hours extra play time

        Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Always focused on your music. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling

        These headphones filter out the noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love. It brings you wider and deeper noise cancelation in feeling. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to, and it keeps you recognize your surroundings.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise.

        Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          98dB (1kHz)
          Speaker diameter
          12
          Maximum power input
          10

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • AAC
          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Maximum range
          Up to10

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX4

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Eartips
          3 sizes

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          9 + 20 hr

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          3.1
          Width
          7.1
          Depth
          4
          Weight
          0.047

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          16
          Width
          10.25
          Depth
          3.85
          Gross weight
          0.129
          Nett weight
          0.075
          Tare weight
          0.054
          EAN
          48 95229 12307 6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          20
          Length
          41.5
          Width
          23.4
          Height
          19.4
          Gross weight
          3.34
          Nett weight
          1.5
          Tare weight
          1.84
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12307 3

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          5
          Length
          20.2
          Width
          11
          Height
          17.2
          Gross weight
          0.73
          Nett weight
          0.375
          Tare weight
          0.355
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12307 0

