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    • Embrace the day! Embrace the day! Embrace the day!

      True wireless headphones

      TAT5000BK/97

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Embrace the day!

      Find your rhythm with the true wireless earbuds that bring you superb sound for music and calls. With noise canceling that adapts to your surroundings and a six-mic set up for calls, you’ll always be in the perfect place to listen—or talk.

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      Embrace the day!

      • Detailed, natural sound
      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • 6-mic technology
      • Reliable in-ear fit
      Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

      Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

      Adaptive noise cancellation automatically reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. To hear what’s going on around you, simply tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode. Or activate Quick Awareness to enhance voices and have a conversation without removing an earbud.

      6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      If you’re on a call, our six-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

      Up to 40 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

      Up to 40 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

      With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 30 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 7 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

      Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

      Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection, and these earbuds work with devices that support the LC3 codec to give you noticeably better sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once and manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app. Android users can also use Google Fast Pair and Windows users can use Microsoft Swift Pair.

      IPX5 water resistant

      IPX5 water resistant

      An IPX5 rating means these buds don’t mind a drop of rain or even a downpour. Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind if you sweat either.

      Reliable in-ear fit and earbud touch controls

      Reliable in-ear fit and earbud touch controls

      Textured silicone ear-tips help the earbuds stay comfortably in place and you get three different sizes for the perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple and you can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

      Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

      Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

      As well as customizing the earbud touch controls, you can use our companion app to personalize noise canceling, turn auto wind-noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. You can also use the app to get the latest firmware for your earbuds—and more!

      Responsible design and packaging

      Responsible design and packaging

      We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with GRS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, you’ll enjoy detailed, natural sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you can go big on the sounds that get you going!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        8 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        110 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        • SBC
        • AAC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        33.50  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        25.80  cm
        Gross weight
        4.041  kg
        Height
        28.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16682 7
        Nett weight
        1.61  kg
        Tare weight
        2.431  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        15.80  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        12.10  cm
        Height
        12.80  cm
        Nett weight
        0.20  kg
        Gross weight
        0.438  kg
        Tare weight
        0.238  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 16682 4

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        7 + 21  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        10 + 30  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 3 hrs
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        11.9  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        600  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        65  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12.8  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        11.1  cm
        Depth
        4.9  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 16682 0
        Gross weight
        0.120  kg
        Nett weight
        0.067  kg
        Tare weight
        0.053  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        6 mics

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        5.49 x 2.90 x 4.15  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.00 x 2.57 x 2.00  cm
        Total weight
        0.046  kg

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 68% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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