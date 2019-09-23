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    • Made for you Made for you Made for you

      Wireless headphones

      TAUT102BK/00

      Made for you

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags.

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      Made for you

      • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
      • Bluetooth®
      • Black

      Get up to 12 hours play time with the charging case

      You get up to 3 hours play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.

      Small earphone design.

      You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.

      6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

      The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      You control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

      A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Three sizes of ear-tip cover-for a perfectly secure fit.

      Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

      Small charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket.

      With their ultra-portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        6mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        40  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        24  cm
        Gross weight
        2.95  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10046 3
        Nett weight
        1.272  kg
        Tare weight
        1.678  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Call on Hold
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        19  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        11.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.159  kg
        Gross weight
        0.32  kg
        Tare weight
        0.161  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10046 0

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        3+9  hour(s)
        Standby time
        50hr
        Talk time
        2.5hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10046 6
        Gross weight
        0.085  kg
        Nett weight
        0.053  kg
        Tare weight
        0.032  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.7  cm
        Width
        5.3  cm
        Depth
        3.57  cm
        Weight
        0.0296  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Ear caps
        3 sizes (S/M/L)
        Charging cable
        Micro USB cable

      • Design

        Color
        Black

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