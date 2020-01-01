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    • Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones

      Bodygroom Body groomer

      TT2021/31

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Trim and shave all bodyzones

      The all-in-one body grooming system, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. It's safe & easy.

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      Trim and shave all bodyzones

      Worlds #1 Bodygroom

      • for all body zones
      3 combs for different hair lenght

      3 combs for different hair lenght

      3 combs provide different fix lenght settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trim of all body zones

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      Hypoallergenic foil - Protects against nicks and cuts.

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand provides a convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

      Trim and shave all body zones

      Trim and shave all body zones

      This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.

      Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

      Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

      100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        Shaving foil for close shave
        Skin comfort
        Skin friendly shaving head

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        Shave and trim your body

      • Power system

        Running time
        50 minutes
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Usage
        Cordless only

      • Accessories

        Store and charge stand
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Number of length settings
        3
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Cordless
        Yes
        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes

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      Accessories for this product

      • Shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/02

      • shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/01

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