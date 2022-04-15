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2 year warranty

7-day return

Click & Style YS526/16 shave & cleanse

Discontinued

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Click & Style YS526/16 shave & cleanse

YS526/16

Click & Style YS526/16 shave & cleanse

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 9.5 MB
  • 15 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 18 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting