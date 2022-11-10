Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Have your device repaired in an authorized service
Visit our Philips Service Centers if you need help on your Household, Mother and Child Care and Personal Care products.
When visiting Philips Service Centers, please make sure to bring along the below: 1. Proof of purchase (Receipt/Tax Invoice) 2. Philips product (Including accessories)
When visiting Philips Service Centers, please make sure to bring along the below:
1. Proof of purchase (Receipt/Tax Invoice)
2. Philips product (Including accessories)
Environmental sustainability
Join us in our effort to reduce plastic bag consumption by bringing your own bag. In case you forget, we can provide a bag for 1SGD. 100% of our bag sales is used to clean up plastic from our Singapore oceans and beaches.
Select the product group of your product
Service center contact, location and opening hours
Philips APAC Centre Opening hours
622 Lor 1 Toa Payoh, Level 1 Philips APAC Center, Singapore 319763
Monday - Friday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday : 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunday: closed
Public holidays: closed
Philips APAC Centre
Opening hours
Service center contact, location and opening hours
From 19th June 2023 onwards, our Service Centre has moved to a new address: 31, Kaki Bukit Road 3, #02-04, Singapore 417818 (Lobby A)
Operating Hours
Monday to Friday: 9am to 6pm
Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays: Closed
From 19th June 2023 onwards, our Service Centre has moved to a new address:
31, Kaki Bukit Road 3, #02-04, Singapore 417818 (Lobby A)
Service center contact
Philips TV and AV Authorized Consumer Care Centre
Micro 2000 Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd.
Tel: (65) 6286 7333
Email: Philips.TV.SG@DHL.com
Service center contact
8.COM ELECTRONICS PTE LTD Opening hours
159 Sin Ming Road, #04-01Amtech Building(Lobby1) Singapore 575625
Tel: (65) 6278 8274
Fax: (65) 6458 4010
Email: service@18comelectronics.com.sg
Register warranty: www.18comelectronics.com.sg
Monday - Friday: 9:30 AM -12:30 PM & 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays: closed
8.COM ELECTRONICS PTE LTD
Opening hours
If your product isn't working as expected, you can use our online troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. If a repair is needed, we will help you to request it online. Step 1: Troubleshoot the issue. You can use our online support information to diagnose the problem with your product. You can often solve the problem without sending your product in for repair. To start troubleshooting, fill out your model number in the search box at the top of this page. Step 2: Request for repair or exchange If you cannot solve the issue with your product online, please contact our Contact Center for assistance If you own a Philips TV, Avent, Gaggia, or Saeco product, you can contact our contact center to request a repair. If your product is within the Philips warranty, usually the repair will be free of charge. You can read more here about the Philips warranty conditions.
If your product isn't working as expected, you can use our online troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. If a repair is needed, we will help you to request it online.
Step 1: Troubleshoot the issue.
You can use our online support information to diagnose the problem with your product. You can often solve the problem without sending your product in for repair. To start troubleshooting, fill out your model number in the search box at the top of this page.
Step 2: Request for repair or exchange
If you cannot solve the issue with your product online, please contact our Contact Center for assistance
If you own a Philips TV, Avent, Gaggia, or Saeco product, you can contact our contact center to request a repair.
If your product is within the Philips warranty, usually the repair will be free of charge. You can read more here about the Philips warranty conditions.
Depending on the product, Philips warranties are usually between 24 months.
To find the warranty period and terms and conditions for your product, please check our warranty terms.
If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.
For products that do not have a repair option, we offer our consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.
To find a repair or discount voucher solution for your defective product, please contact our Contact Centre.
If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.
We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.
Before contacting us, please read the following tips for finding support on our website:
Where can I find product support?
If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via live WhatsApp, or phone.
We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.
If you need to know the repair progress of your product, please contact our Consumer Care team for further updates
You may visit our Service Locator to help you find the nearest authorized service center in your area.
For Personal Care products, we recommend that you contact our Contact Centre prior to visiting our service center.
You may visit our Service Locator to help you find the nearest authorized service center in your area.
If you can’t find the spare parts and accessories you are looking for on our online shop, you may place your orders online through our authorized distributors:
The model number of your product can be found on the box, on the user manual or on the product itself. If you need further assistance finding the model number for your product, click here to launch the find your model number support page
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.
Please contact our Contact Centre should you have any issues or questions.
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.
If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre and we will do our best to help you. If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
However, if the product requires a repair or exchange under the terms of your extended guarantee, it will be necessary to return the product to your retailer. The retailer is responsible for after sales service during the period of the extension of your guarantee.
If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre and we will do our best to help you.
If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.