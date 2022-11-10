  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips support

    Troubleshooting and repair

    Have your device repaired in an authorized service

    Visit our Philips Service Centers if you need help on your Household, Mother and Child Care and Personal Care products.

    For Personal Care products, please contact our Contact Centre before visiting our Service Center.

    When visiting Philips Service Centers, please make sure to bring along the below:

     

    1. Proof of purchase (Receipt/Tax Invoice)

    2. Philips product (Including accessories)

    Select your product group to find a service
    Change search radius
    Change search radius

    Environmental sustainability

    Bring your own bag

    Join us in our effort to reduce plastic bag consumption by bringing your own bag. In case you forget, we can provide a bag for 1SGD. 100% of our bag sales is used to clean up plastic from our Singapore oceans and beaches.

    Location and opening hours of service centers

    Select the product group of your product

    All categories

    Philips devices except TV, Audio and Household Products

    Service center contact, location and opening hours

    Philips devices except TV, Audio and Household Products

    Philips APAC Centre
    622 Lor 1 Toa Payoh, Level 1 Philips APAC Center, Singapore 319763

     

    Opening hours
    Monday - Friday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
    Saturday : 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
    Sunday: closed
    Public holidays: closed

    Contact Us

    Household Products

    Kitchen, Air Care, Coffee, Ironing & Garment Care, Vacuum Cleaners

    Service center contact, location and opening hours

    From 19th June 2023 onwards, our Service Centre has moved to a new address:

    31, Kaki Bukit Road 3, #02-04, Singapore 417818 (Lobby A)

    Operating Hours 
    Monday to Friday: 9am to 6pm
    Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays: Closed

    Contact Us

    Sound and vision

    TV and Audio

    Service center contact

    TV and Audio

    Philips TV and AV Authorized Consumer Care Centre 
    Micro 2000 Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd.
    Tel: (65) 6286 7333
    Email: Philips.TV.SG@DHL.com 

    Sound and vision

    Audio accessories

    Service center contact

    Audio accessories

    8.COM ELECTRONICS PTE LTD
    159 Sin Ming Road, #04-01Amtech Building(Lobby1) Singapore 575625
    Tel: (65) 6278 8274
    Fax: (65) 6458 4010
    Email: service@18comelectronics.com.sg
    Register warranty: www.18comelectronics.com.sg

     

    Opening hours
    Monday - Friday: 9:30 AM -12:30 PM & 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
    Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays: closed

    Frequently asked questions

    1. How can I repair my product?

    If your product isn't working as expected, you can use our online troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. If a repair is needed, we will help you to request it online.
     

    Step 1: Troubleshoot the issue.
     

    You can use our online support information to diagnose the problem with your product. You can often solve the problem without sending your product in for repair. To start troubleshooting, fill out your model number in the search box at the top of this page.
     

    Step 2: Request for repair or exchange
     

    If you cannot solve the issue with your product online, please contact our Contact Center for assistance
     

    > Request an online repair
     

    If you own a Philips TV, Avent, Gaggia, or Saeco product, you can contact our contact center to request a repair.
     

    If your product is within the Philips warranty, usually the repair will be free of charge. You can read more here about the Philips warranty conditions. 

    2. How long is the warranty on my product?

    Depending on the product, Philips warranties are usually between 24 months.

    To find the warranty period and terms and conditions for your product, please check our warranty terms.

    3. My product is no longer covered by the warranty; can Philips still help me?

    If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.


    For products that do not have a repair option, we offer our consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.


    To find a repair or discount voucher solution for your defective product, please contact our Contact Centre.

    4. I am unable to find the support I need; how can I contact you for help?

    We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.


    Before contacting us, please read the following tips for finding support on our website:


    Where can I find product support?


    If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via live WhatsApp, or phone.

    5. How long will the repair take?

    If you need to know the repair progress of your product,  please contact our Consumer Care team for further updates

    6. Where can I find an authorized Philips service centre?

    You may visit our Service Locator to help you find the nearest authorized service center in your area.

     


    For Personal Care products, we recommend that you contact our Contact Centre prior to visiting our service center.

    7. Where can I purchase spare parts and accessories for my product?

    If you can’t find the spare parts and accessories you are looking for on our online shop, you may place your orders online through our authorized distributors:

    Order Online ›
    8. Where can I find the model number of my product?

    The model number of your product can be found on the box, on the user manual or on the product itself. If you need further assistance finding the model number for your product, click here to launch the find your model number support page 

    Number Five
    9. I moved abroad / I bought my product abroad. Will my guarantee be affected?

    No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.


    Please contact our Contact Centre should you have any issues or questions.

    10. If I took an extension of guarantee with my retailer, can I contact Philips?

    If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre  and we will do our best to help you.

    If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
     
    However, if the product requires a repair or exchange under the terms of your extended guarantee, it will be necessary to return the product to your retailer. The retailer is responsible for after sales service during the period of the extension of your guarantee.

    Related topics

    Contact support

    Can’t find what you’re looking for? Support team can help you.

    Warranty

    Find full details of the warranty policy covering your Philips product.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive promotions and coupons

    Product launches

    Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Extended warranty on selected products.

    Easy access to product support

    Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

    Register now

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.