How do I replace the attachments of my Philips Groomer?
Click-on cutting element
To remove the cutting unit from the body of your groomer, check if there is a release button on the body of your groomer. If yes, press the button to detach the unit.
If the groomer does not have a release button, then place a finger under the teeth of the cutting unit and pull it upwards to take it off. To reattach it, first insert its bottom part in the body of the groomer and then push in the teeth part until you hear a click. Do not force the attachment in, as this may damage the device.
If you are having difficulty attaching it, check if there is something stuck inside the body, and try cleaning it with a small brush or cotton bud.
Cutting units with legs
Combs with legs
Removing these types of combs is easy. Just pull them off the body of your groomer. To attach the comb gently slide it down on top of your cutting element, so that the legs fit in the designated slots at the side.
Click-on comb
Watch the video below to see how to use our latest Philips Beard Trimmer Prestige with unique built-in comb. Keep in mind that depending on the model type, the features on the shaver will vary.
Combs for Philips Kids' Hair Clippers
To attach this comb, make sure the side with the desired hair length points upwards. Start by fitting on side of the comb in the clipper's body. Then push the other side also in and press to hear a click.
Shaving foil
To remove the shaving foil, pull it off the shaver head. Be careful that you hold the shaving foil by its edges as the middle part can be very sharp. To reattach the shaving foil, snap it back on to the shaving head until you hear a click.
Body grooming combs
To attach this comb, snap it on to the shaving foil.
Keep in mind that the attachments may vary based on the model of trimmer or clipper you are using. Always check the user manual for detailed instructions or contact us.
Nose trimming attachments
To take off the trimming head, firmly grip the handle of your device and turn it clockwise, until its aligned with a small indication point(^). Then just pull the attachment off.
To attach the trimming head, place it on the handle and turn it until the indicators arrows on the body and attachment are aligned.