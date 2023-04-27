  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Man shaving
    261 reviews

    i9000 Prestige Ultra

    All-day close shave, ultimate skin comfort

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving¹

    A new﻿ level of closeness

    Root-level closeness, long-lasting results

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

    All-day close shave, ultimate skin comfort

    Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

    Standard Product Photograph

    Closeness

    A close shave tha﻿t lasts all day

    Achieve your finest close shave with our root-level cutting system. You'll feel the all-day difference straight away.

    Precision

    Cut precisely even in hard-to-shave areas

    Experience constant contact between shaving head and skin. From the contours on your neck to under your nose.

    Efficiency

    Power through longer beard hair efficiently

    Make shaving 1, 3 and 7-day beards effortless, with shaving that automatically adapts to your beard when it needs it.

    User guide Product sheet
    i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Triple Action Lift & Cut System

    Root-level closeness, day-long result

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

    i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) 360 Precision Flexing Head

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

    i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Active Pressure & Motion Guidance

    Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI

    Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

    i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Made with the planet in mind

    Engineered for strength, designed with purpose

    We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.

    Built to​ last: up to a 7-year warranty²

    Built to​ last: up to a 7-year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    Get closer, with ultimate skin comfort

    Our most innovative shaver cuts hair at root level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.

    A hand holding a razor and next to it a display of the Male Grooming App

    Male Grooming App

    Enhance your shave with the GroomTribe app

    Fine-tune shaving modes and settings, use real-time guidance for efficiency in shaving technique, and track shaver status and accessory health.

    Learn more about shaving

    Reviews

    Awards

    iF Design Award 2025

    iF Design Award 2025

    iF Design Award 2025 The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards. Organized from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.

    reddot winner 2025

    reddot winner 2025

    The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.

    TIME Best Inventions 2025 Logo

    TIME Best Inventions 2025 Logo

    Still have questions? See our FAQs

    What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?

    Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

    Disclaimer

    ¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
    ² 2 year warranty + 5 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase. 
    * vs. Philips 3000 Series
    ** vs. predecessor
    *** vs. coating with no beads
    **** vs. water in cartridge
    ***** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days

