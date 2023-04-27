  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Man shaving
    956 reviews

    i9000 Prestige

    Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    See all models
    The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving¹

    A new﻿ level of closeness

    Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level, without cutting your skin. For a long-lasting closeness.

    A long-lasting closeness, intelligent skin comfort

    Philips i9000 Prestige, our premium shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

    Standard Product Photograph Alternative Product Photograph

    Closeness

    A long-lasting close shave

    Achieve your finest close shave with our skin-level cutting system. You'll feel the all-day difference straight away.

    Precision

    Cut precisely even in hard-to-shave areas

    Experience constant contact between shaving head and skin. From the contours on your neck to under your nose.

    Efficiency

    Power through longer beard hair efficiently

    Make shaving 1, 3 and 7-day beards effortless, with shaving that automatically adapts to your beard when it needs it.

    i9000P Ultra Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Triple Action Lift & Cut System

    Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

    i9000 Prestige Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) 360° Precision Flexing Head

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

    i9000 Prestige Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Dual SteelPrecision Blades

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    i9000 Prestige Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Pressure Guard Sensor

    Optimal pressure for skin comfort

    Powered by AI, our Pressure Guard system reads the pressure you apply and provides real-time feedback through lights, aiding you in adjusting the right pressure for optimal skin comfort. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

    i9000 Prestige Phoenix Feature Image (PPL) Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Made with the planet in mind

    Engineered for strength, designed with purpose

    We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.

    five year warranty

    Built to​ last with up to a 5-year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    Get closer, with intelligent skin comfort

    Our innovative shaver cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.

    A razor and next to it a display of the Male Grooming App, lying on the table

    Male Grooming App

    Enhance your shave with the GroomTribe app

    Fine-tune shaving modes and settings, use real-time guidance for efficiency in shaving technique, and track shaver status and accessory health.

    Reviews

    Awards

    iF Design Award 2025

    iF Design Award 2025

    iF Design Award 2025 The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards. Organized from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.

    reddot winner 2025

    reddot winner 2025

    The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    * vs. predecessor
    ** vs. coating with no beads
    *** vs. water in cartridge
    **** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

