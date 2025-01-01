2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4002/00
General health
Hassel free functioning
Smart sensor
The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in three stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.
This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.
Healthy air protect alert warns you timely when you have to replace a new filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full.
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