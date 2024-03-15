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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Bedroom air purifier
Discontinued
Support
AC4002/00
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User Manual Philips Bedroom air purifier - English (US)
Quick start guide Philips Bedroom air purifier
All (9)
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Why should I reset my Philips air purifier/humidifier after replacing a filter?
What is the specification CADR in my Philips Air Purifier?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
My Philips air purifier stops and all air quality lights flash
My Philips Air Purifier does not switch on
I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
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