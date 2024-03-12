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2 year warranty

30-day return

EasyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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EasyCareSteam iron

GC3560/02

EasyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips 3500 series Steam iron

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 12 March 2024

This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting