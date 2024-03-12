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Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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AzurSteam iron

GC4620

Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 12 March 2024

Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results!

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting