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  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
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  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

Discontinued

Avance CollectionRice cooker

HD3175/21

4.2
| (57) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked
See all benefits

With Patented "iSpiral IH" heating technology

Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

  • IH Heating

  • Original "Blaze Pot"

  • Metallic Latte

Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron

Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron

Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron

Enabling every grain well cooked

Enabling every grain well cooked

Patented "Fragrance-retaining valve"

Patented "Fragrance-retaining valve"

A specially designed fragrance-retaining valve structure

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

57

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

15/09/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use and clean

For the first time in my life, I tried to cook rice. Upon recommendation of a friend of mine, I decided to buy this cooker. OMG. It's so easy to make rice in this. I have even made briyani in this! The pot is hardy and very easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker

22/08/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Simple to use and clean

I have never cooked ruse until I bought this. It’s so easy to use. Now I make biryanis in this. It’s also easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker

05/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Very satisfied for this product

I very satisfied for this product, look like very good quality and nice product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker

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