2 year warranty
Discontinued
IH Heating
Original "Blaze Pot"
Metallic Latte
Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron
Enabling every grain well cooked
A specially designed fragrance-retaining valve structure
4.2
of 5
57
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Novice123
15/09/2021
Singapore
Easy to use and clean
For the first time in my life, I tried to cook rice. Upon recommendation of a friend of mine, I decided to buy this cooker. OMG. It's so easy to make rice in this. I have even made briyani in this! The pot is hardy and very easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker
Novice123
22/08/2021
Singapore
Simple to use and clean
I have never cooked ruse until I bought this. It’s so easy to use. Now I make biryanis in this. It’s also easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker
Andrew Lee
05/12/2020
Singapore
Very satisfied for this product
I very satisfied for this product, look like very good quality and nice product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4535/62 IH Rice Cooker