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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Avance Collection Rice cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD3175/21
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Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked
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