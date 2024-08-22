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Avance Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionRice cooker

HD3175/21

Avance Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked

  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

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