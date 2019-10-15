[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The unboxing of the rice cooker was simple in just a few steps. The content comes with all the necessity to cook your rice. A measuring cup, a rice scoop, a divider for steaming and the inner bowl. Just need to rinse out the inner bowl and its ready to start cooking. Its that easy. The top of the menu dash shows different modes that can be use for cooking different type of dishes. Brown, Stew, Soup, etc. Its very convienently thought of as the traditional rice cooker can only used to cook rice and that's about it. There are also timer setup so that you can plan when to start cooking. To start cooking just pour in the rice and on the top menu dash press the white button and start button. The cooking time for white rice is 45mins and count down at 15 mins mark for putting in the divder if you want to steam egg or heat up some food. My whole family of 6 person was delighted as the rice was cooked fast and well done. No burnt or sticky rice remains at the bottom of the inner bowl.