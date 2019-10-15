2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4528/00
Patented iSpiral IH technology
Natural Maifanshi Coating
Large size, 4L
To solve traditional IH technology's heating problem, Philips patented iSpiral IH technology allows solenoid coils work in ideal ratio to form ultra strong outside-in currents. All the grains can be evenly heated on all sides.
Smart micro processor controls operation frequency, strength and time of solenoid coils. It makes hardness, chewiness and water content of all grains reach ideal level.
Essentially improve heating uniformity and fluffy taste
4.2
of 5
32
Reviews
agnesboo
15/10/2019
Singapore
Rice cooker
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This rice cooker is easy to use and functional is clear . I use it to cook rice , taste amazing. The only thing is when I open the lid the vapor will drop to the side. Overall this is a product that I will recommend to my friend.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker
maxximum
15/10/2019
Singapore
Wonderful Rice Cooker
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker is very different from the previous rice cooker that I own. I was impressed on the ease of using the rice cooker. The buttons on the cooker is rather self-explanatory and the cooker’s digital display indicates the time and the function that had been selected. I also thought that it was a nice touch for the cooker to emit a sound when the rice is ready. The rice that was produce is very fluffy and soft. The cooker was able to conduct the heat within the inner pot evenly such that every grain of rice had similar texture and consistency. We use it mainly for cooking rice and porridge. We will be exploring the other cooking options in the near future. And lastly cleaning the cooker is very easy. All in all, I strongly recommend this cooker to my friends and family. This cooker is simple to use, cooks nice tasting soft rice and easy to clean. It helps to make life that much more simpler.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker
Maricasinga
14/10/2019
Singapore
Fantastic rice cooker
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My experience started with the unboxing, super easy to install. Just had to clean the inner pot, the cup and you can start! Really nice design and the rice cooker doesn't take too much space in the kitchen compare to my previous one. Also, as the design is really nice and modern, I don't have to hide it when I have guests at home for dinner. I also really appreciate how easy it is to use and the different cooking modes. I finally can eat really good rice at home. The brown rice tastes fantastic which is a real revolution for me! Last but not least, it is extremely easy to clean. No sticky or burnt rice in the inner pot. I definitely recommend this rice cooker.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker