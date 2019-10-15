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  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
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  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
  • Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

Discontinued

Viva CollectionIH Rice Cooker

HD4528/00

4.2
| (32) Reviews
Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
With innovative iSpiral IH technology, Philips Viva collection rice cooker solves the problem that traditional IH technology always has. Each grain can evenly absorb water and be heated on all sides through the patented heating technology.
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with Patented iSpiral IH technology

Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

  • Patented iSpiral IH technology

  • Natural Maifanshi Coating

  • Large size, 4L

iSprial IH technology forms ultra strong outside-in currents

To solve traditional IH technology's heating problem, Philips patented iSpiral IH technology allows solenoid coils work in ideal ratio to form ultra strong outside-in currents. All the grains can be evenly heated on all sides.

Smart micro processor controls operation precisely

Smart micro processor controls operation precisely

Smart micro processor controls operation frequency, strength and time of solenoid coils. It makes hardness, chewiness and water content of all grains reach ideal level.

Essentially improve heating uniformity and fluffy taste

Essentially improve heating uniformity and fluffy taste

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.2

of 5

32

Reviews

2

15/10/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Rice cooker

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This rice cooker is easy to use and functional is clear . I use it to cook rice , taste amazing. The only thing is when I open the lid the vapor will drop to the side. Overall this is a product that I will recommend to my friend.

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker

15/10/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Wonderful Rice Cooker

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker is very different from the previous rice cooker that I own. I was impressed on the ease of using the rice cooker. The buttons on the cooker is rather self-explanatory and the cooker’s digital display indicates the time and the function that had been selected. I also thought that it was a nice touch for the cooker to emit a sound when the rice is ready. The rice that was produce is very fluffy and soft. The cooker was able to conduct the heat within the inner pot evenly such that every grain of rice had similar texture and consistency. We use it mainly for cooking rice and porridge. We will be exploring the other cooking options in the near future. And lastly cleaning the cooker is very easy. All in all, I strongly recommend this cooker to my friends and family. This cooker is simple to use, cooks nice tasting soft rice and easy to clean. It helps to make life that much more simpler.

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker

14/10/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Fantastic rice cooker

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My experience started with the unboxing, super easy to install. Just had to clean the inner pot, the cup and you can start! Really nice design and the rice cooker doesn't take too much space in the kitchen compare to my previous one. Also, as the design is really nice and modern, I don't have to hide it when I have guests at home for dinner. I also really appreciate how easy it is to use and the different cooking modes. I finally can eat really good rice at home. The brown rice tastes fantastic which is a real revolution for me! Last but not least, it is extremely easy to clean. No sticky or burnt rice in the inner pot. I definitely recommend this rice cooker.

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker

This review was made for Avance Collection HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker

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