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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Viva Collection IH Rice Cooker
Discontinued
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HD4528/00
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With innovative iSpiral IH technology, Philips Viva collection rice cooker solves the problem that traditional IH technology always has. Each grain can evenly absorb water and be heated on all sides through the patented heating technology.
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