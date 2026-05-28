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Viva Collection IH Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionIH Rice Cooker

HD4528/00

Viva Collection IH Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

With innovative iSpiral IH technology, Philips Viva collection rice cooker solves the problem that traditional IH technology always has. Each grain can evenly absorb water and be heated on all sides through the patented heating technology.

  • PDF file
  • 28 May 2026

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