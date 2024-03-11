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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Rice cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD4702/80
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User Manual Philips Rice cooker
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' automatic rice cooking programs preserves the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.
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