2 year warranty
HD4814/50
Low Carb Rice
FreshDefense Technology
18 cooking menus
Keep warm up to 48 hours
Large capacity of 1.8L/10 cups of rice
Enjoy tasty low-carb rice with our unique designed stainless-steel basket and dedicated cooking programs featuring precise temperature control to deliver perfect cooking results.
“Low Carb Soft" reduces both carbs and calories by up to 48%, while "Low Carb Regular" reduces both carbs and calories by up to 33%.*
Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours.***
Reviews
"Low carb" refers to the reduction of carbohydrate by cooking 2 cups jasmine rice using low-carb menu vs regular white rice firm menu in HD4814/50. Results vary per test.
Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.* (Check the 60 degree claim)
Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.