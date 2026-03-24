Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
7-day return
All series
Philips Low Carb Rice Cooker 5000 Series Rice cooker
Support
HD4814/50
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Philips Rice Cooker 5000 Series Low Sugar - HD4814/50 3rd lab test report (as attached) Attachment Name: HD4814_50 Low Carb Rice Cooker Laboratory Test - English (US)
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you