  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles

      HX8032/05

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzles are the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $19.00

      Similar products

      See all Nozzles

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      products found for No products found for

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      Designed for inconsistent flossers

      • 2 nozzles
      Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

      AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

      An easy way to start a healthy habit

      An easy way to start a healthy habit

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

      Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

      Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

      Helps prevent cavities between teeth

      Helps prevent cavities between teeth

      By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

      High performance nozzle

      High performance nozzle

      The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

      Triple burst customizable settings

      Triple burst customizable settings

      AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Nozzle color
        Grey

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Items included

        AirFloss Ultra nozzle
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        For best results
        Change nozzle every 6 months

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
      • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
      • or your money back

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.