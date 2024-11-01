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    • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9335/05

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

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      DiamondClean

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

      • 5 modes
      • 3 brush heads
      • Glass charger
      • USB travel charger
      Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

      Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

      Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

      DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

      DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

      DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Dual Charging System: Charging glass and travel case.

      Dual Charging System: Charging glass and travel case.

      1) Charger glass - Simply place your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. Can also be used to rinse your mouth after brushing. 2) Charging travel case - Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged by wall outlet. Allows you to take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Ceramic white

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 DiamondClean
        Brush heads
        • 1 DiamondClean standard
        • 1 DiamondClean compact
        • 1 InterCare standard
        Travel case
        USB travel charger
        Glass charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth 2X better*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Polish
        Brighten and polish your teeth
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

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      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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