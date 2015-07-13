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2 year warranty
7-day return
Micro music system
Discontinued
Support
MCM1150/12
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Firmware History
EU Declaration of conformity
User manual
My Philips DVD/Bluray player feels warm
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Music stops when I am using the shuffle mode of my Philips device
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device