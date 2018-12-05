2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hear nothing but first class sound
Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long haul or daily commutes.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Compact folding
Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the Fidelio NC-1 keeps working with or without the battery to consistently deliver Fidelio's superior high-fidelity audio – in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply turn off the ANC and continue on your sound journey.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the most minute details.
Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our Fidelio noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Shin
05/12/2018
United Kingdom
Amazing overall quality!
Optimum clear and pure sound, wonderful noise canceling in a noisy office and even in the airplane, very good touch and fits very well on ears. Battery life beyond expectations.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
RodB
30/01/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb headphones
Light, very comfortable on-ear headphones. The built-in USB-charged battery lasts for a very long time, and the noise-cancelling is brilliant. They can be used just to cancel noise - you don't have to have them plugged into a sound source, and they can be used to listen to a source even if the battery does run out on you (though the sound quality isn't as good without the noiser cancelling). They fold pretty well, and the carry case is good, but a bit bulky.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Macchy
17/11/2015
United Kingdom
Search is over
Best travelling headphones available. Best sound, comfort, noise cancelling, carry case, beautifully made and best value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones