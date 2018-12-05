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Discontinued

Noise Cancelling Headphones

NC1/00

3.7

| (7) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Hear nothing but first class sound

Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long haul or daily commutes.

See all benefits

Hear nothing but first class sound

  • High resolution audio

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Compact folding

Smart power solution keeps you connected to your music

Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the Fidelio NC-1 keeps working with or without the battery to consistently deliver Fidelio's superior high-fidelity audio – in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply turn off the ANC and continue on your sound journey.

Optimized 40mm neodymium drivers for high fidelity sound

Optimized 40mm neodymium drivers for high fidelity sound

Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the most minute details.

Zero hiss to ensure uninterrupted enjoyment

Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our Fidelio noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

05/12/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing overall quality!

Optimum clear and pure sound, wonderful noise canceling in a noisy office and even in the airplane, very good touch and fits very well on ears. Battery life beyond expectations.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

30/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb headphones

Light, very comfortable on-ear headphones. The built-in USB-charged battery lasts for a very long time, and the noise-cancelling is brilliant. They can be used just to cancel noise - you don't have to have them plugged into a sound source, and they can be used to listen to a source even if the battery does run out on you (though the sound quality isn't as good without the noiser cancelling). They fold pretty well, and the carry case is good, but a bit bulky.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

17/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Search is over

Best travelling headphones available. Best sound, comfort, noise cancelling, carry case, beautifully made and best value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NC1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

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