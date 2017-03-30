2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1085/22
With Jet Clean system
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
3.0
of 5
1
Review
ALincoln
30/03/2017
United Kingdom
No clean and easy shave
It requires multiple back & forh movements to shave a zone. Jet clean solution is hard to find in some countries.
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Electric shaver
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022