We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      SCF310/20

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

      Similar products

      See all Breast pumps

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Designed for Comfort

      Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

      • Includes 4oz bottle
      Clinically proven results*

      Clinically proven results*

      The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

      Easy manual operation

      The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin for China

        China
        Yes

      • Country of origin global

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        2  pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      • Avent Niplette™

        Niplette™

        SCF152/01

        $78.90*
      • VIA Avent Refill Cups

        SCF616/10

      • VIA Avent Storage System

        SCF614/10

      • Avent Comfort breast shell set

        SCF157/02

      • Avent Nipple Protector

        SCF156/00

      • Avent Breast milk storage cups

        SCF618/10

      • VIA Avent Refill Cups

        SCF615/10

      • VIA Avent Breast Milk Containers

        SCF612/10

      • VIA Avent Feeding System

        SCF610/05

      • Avent Breast milk storage bags

        SCF603/25

      • Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

        SCF504/30

      • Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

        SCF504/03

      • Avent Breast pads

        SCF254/61

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF254/60

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF254/30

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF253/20

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF253/02

      • Avent Twin Expression Kit

        SCF162/00

      • Avent Nipple Protector

        SCF156/01

      • Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

        SCF154/50

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.