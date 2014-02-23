I bought this breast pump six years ago. I used it to express BM for my daughter till she was 7 months old, which I used 6 times a day on both breasts. So I have really got my money's worth with this pump. I just recently got this breast pump out and I have been using it again to express for my son after having BF problems. I have been so happy with the petal attachment that I am now looking at purchasing an Avent twin electric breast pump, as I had a bad experience with another pump I had hired recently and found that the suck on the Avent suited me better. I did have to buy another power pack attachment recently, but it was easy to buy online and reasonably priced too. I have also used this pump when I have been out and about. I would recommend this pump to others and remember that not all pumps suit everyone. It just goes to show that different pumps work for different people.