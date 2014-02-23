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Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electronic breast pump

SCF312/13

4.3

| (28) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Designed for Comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release milk and can also affect your milk supply. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. Our breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

See all benefits

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for Comfort

  • Out and about set

Also use as a manual breast pump

Also use as a manual breast pump

Can also be used as a manual breast pump when that's more convenient

Gentle yet effective results

Gentle yet effective results

The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

28

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2

23/02/2014

Australia

Australia

This single electric breast pump just keeps going!

I bought this breast pump six years ago. I used it to express BM for my daughter till she was 7 months old, which I used 6 times a day on both breasts. So I have really got my money's worth with this pump. I just recently got this breast pump out and I have been using it again to express for my son after having BF problems. I have been so happy with the petal attachment that I am now looking at purchasing an Avent twin electric breast pump, as I had a bad experience with another pump I had hired recently and found that the suck on the Avent suited me better. I did have to buy another power pack attachment recently, but it was easy to buy online and reasonably priced too. I have also used this pump when I have been out and about. I would recommend this pump to others and remember that not all pumps suit everyone. It just goes to show that different pumps work for different people.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

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