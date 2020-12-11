We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
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    • Hospital Grade Pump Hospital Grade Pump Hospital Grade Pump
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      Philips Avent Electric breast pump

      SCF396/11

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Hospital Grade Pump

      Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. Perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rythm and soft cushion gently adapts to your nipple size & shape. See more below.

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      Hospital Grade Pump

      Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

      • Single
      • Premium
      • Rechargeable battery
      • Timer display
      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

      Finding the right nipple is important

      Finding the right nipple is important

      If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design.

      Rechargeable battery for pumping on the go

      Rechargeable battery for pumping on the go

      Express on-the-go without having to worry about a power supply. Our rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge.

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

      Memory function

      Memory function

      Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

      Pause/Play function

      Pause/Play function

      If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

      Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

      Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

      Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

      Display to keep track of time

      Track how long you express on each breast, and your total pumping time with the digital timer display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Mains voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Teat
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Disposable breast pads
        2  pcs
        Expression kit
        1  pcs
        Micro-USB adapter
        1  pcs
        Motor unit (Rechargeable)
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc
        1  pcs
        4oz Bottle
        1 pcs
        Slow Nipple
        1 pcs

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning & assembly
        • quiet motor
        • memory function
        • rechargeable battery
        • motor display

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 16 expression levels
        • 8 stimulation levels
        Soft & adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation

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      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
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      Reviews

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      • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
      • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
      • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
      • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
      • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

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