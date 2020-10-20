2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF616/05
Discontinued
Can I warm Philips Avent storage cups in the microwave?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Do I need to sterilize Philips Avent lids, cups and adaptors?
Do I ever need to replace Avent lids, cups and adaptors?
What material are Philips Avent storage cups made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean and sterilize Philips Avent storage cups
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair