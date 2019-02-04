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    • Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      2000 series Headphones

      SHB2505WT/00

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      Upbeat True Wireless headphones bring you total freedom with vibrant colors. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.

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      This product
      2000 series
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      2000 series

      Headphones

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      recurring payment

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
      • Bluetooth®
      • White

      Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

      You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

      6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

      The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

      A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

      Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6  mm
        Sensitivity
        90  dB
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Handsfree
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        27  cm
        Gross weight
        4.2  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 75819 3
        Nett weight
        1.104  kg
        Tare weight
        3.096  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Call on Hold
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        12.8  cm
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.138  kg
        Gross weight
        0.4  kg
        Tare weight
        0.262  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 75819 0

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Music play time
        3+9  hour(s)
        Standby time
        60hr
        Talk time
        3hr
        Battery weight
        2.5g

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        15  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 75819 6
        Gross weight
        0.12  kg
        Nett weight
        0.046  kg
        Tare weight
        0.074  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        6.5  cm
        Width
        4.1  cm
        Depth
        3.6  cm
        Weight
        0.046  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps
      • USB charging cable
      Badge-D2C

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