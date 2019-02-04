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    • Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      3000 series Bluetooth headphones

      SHB3595BK/10

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.

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      This product
      3000 series
      - {discount-value}

      3000 series

      Bluetooth headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • 6 hrs playtime
      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.

      Lightweight Neckband Design

      The lightweight neckband design ensures you can wear comfortably for longer time, without messing up your hair or pressing on your head

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • Handsfree
        • HFP
        • HSP

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        19.4  cm
        Gross weight
        1.715  kg
        Height
        18.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 75797 4
        Nett weight
        0.5736  kg
        Tare weight
        1.1414  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Height
        8.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.1434  kg
        Gross weight
        0.3783  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2349  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 75797 1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        7  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 75797 7
        Gross weight
        0.0459  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0239  kg
        Tare weight
        0.022  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        1.35  cm
        Width
        2  cm
        Depth
        1.18  cm
        Weight
        0.01145  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps
      • USB charging cable
      Badge-D2C

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