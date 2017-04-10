Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ultra light. Big sound.
Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears.
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Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ultra light. Big sound. Gravity defying headphones 12.2mm drivers/ open-back In-ear Bass tube for rich bass
Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.
High-power drivers deliver clear sound
High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability
Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.
Sleek metallic gloss accents
Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.
Never miss a call with vibration mode
The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.
Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit
So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.
Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime
With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Frequency range
9 - 21 000 Hz Speaker diameter
12.2 mm Diaphragm
PET Impedance
32 Ohm Magnet type
Neodymium Maximum power input
30 mW Sensitivity
105
dB
Connectivity
Bluetooth version
4.1 Bluetooth profiles Maximum range
Up to 10
m
Outer Carton
Length
20.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
9.5
cm Gross weight
0.418
kg Height
20.8
cm GTIN
1 69 51613 99154 8 Nett weight
0.114
kg Tare weight
0.304
kg
Convenience
Call Management Volume control
Yes
Inner Carton
Number of consumer packagings
3 GTIN
2 69 51613 99154 5
Power
Battery type
Li-Polymer Rechargeable
Yes Music play time
7*
hour(s) Standby time
120* hr Talk time
7* hr
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.5
cm Packaging type
Carton Type of shelf placement
Both Width
18.5
cm Depth
2.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 51613 99154 1 Gross weight
0.107
kg Nett weight
0.038
kg Tare weight
0.069
kg
Product dimensions
Height
17.5
cm Width
13.5
cm Depth
1.5
cm Weight
0.038
kg
Accessories
USB cable
Yes
Design
Color
Black
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