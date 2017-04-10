  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4205BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      SHB4205BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

        Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

        Total:

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Gravity defying headphones

        • 12.2mm drivers/ open-back
        • In-ear
        Bass tube for rich bass

        Bass tube for rich bass

        Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

        High-power drivers deliver clear sound

        High-power drivers deliver clear sound

        High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

        Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

        Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.

        Sleek metallic gloss accents

        Sleek metallic gloss accents

        Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

        Never miss a call with vibration mode

        Never miss a call with vibration mode

        The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.

        Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

        Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

        So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime

        With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

        Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          7*  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          120* hr
          Talk time
          7* hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency range
          9 - 21 000 Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          12.2 mm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.418  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99154 8
          Height
          20.8  cm
          Length
          20.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.114  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.304  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          69 51613 99154 1
          Gross weight
          0.107  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.038  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.069  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          18.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.5  cm
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Weight
          0.038  kg
          Width
          13.5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 69 51613 99154 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Actual results may vary

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.