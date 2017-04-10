  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      SHB4205WT/00

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
      - {discount-value}

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Gravity defying headphones

      • 12.2mm drivers/ open-back
      • In-ear
      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Bass tube for rich bass

      Bass tube for rich bass

      Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

      Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

      Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

      Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.

      Never miss a call with vibration mode

      Never miss a call with vibration mode

      The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime

      With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        9 - 21 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        12.2 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.418  kg
        Height
        20.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99155 5
        Nett weight
        0.114  kg
        Tare weight
        0.304  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99155 2

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        7*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        120* hr
        Talk time
        7* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 99155 8
        Gross weight
        0.107  kg
        Nett weight
        0.038  kg
        Tare weight
        0.069  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        1.5  cm
        Weight
        0.038  kg

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Actual results may vary

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.