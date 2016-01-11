  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Headphones

    SHE3700WT/00
      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection. See all benefits

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

      Big beats, pumping bass

      See all benefits

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection. See all benefits

        Big beats, pumping bass

        Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

        Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

        Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

        A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

        Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

        Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

        Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

        Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

        Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 sizes S, M, L

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          11- 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.125  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70909 9
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.036  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.089  kg
          Width
          8.1  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.127  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70909 2
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.288  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.839  kg
          Width
          17.9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          2.7  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 70909 5
          Gross weight
          0.026  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.012  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.014  kg
          Width
          5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

