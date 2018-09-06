2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3700PK/00
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit
A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
2.7
of 5
9
Reviews
Peipa0011
06/09/2018
한국
좋아요
제품에 움질과 색을 추천합니다. 필립스는 역시 정품 믿을 만한 합니다. 다음에 또 재구매하도록하겠습니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700PK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700PK Headphones
dat09
05/08/2018
Singapore
A decent low-budget pair of earphones.
this is a pretty good pair of earphones with balance between bass and treble. At first I thought the same as the other reviewers that this had no bass but only when I push it deeply enough into my ears like most in-ear-headphones are supposed to be used, I can feel all of its sound quality: bright sound with sufficient bass. People who haven't used this properly please learn how to use an in-ear-headphone before posting poor reviews. However, it should include microphone and a control button. Recommended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones
Eg15484
25/10/2017
Australia
Great for daily use
Used for 10 months before rain damage killed them which was completely my fault. However in those months before they worked perfectly and fared extremely well with going in and out of bags and pockets. A previous review said something about the earbuds not staying in their ears, and everyone had different shaped ears so it can not be expected that they would be perfect for everyone, however I found that the shape of these earphones is perfect for my ears. I Was really disappointed when I broke them and will definitely be going out to buy a new pair as soon as possible.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones