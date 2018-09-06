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Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3700PK/00

2.7

| (9) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Light Blue
Light Blue
Pink
Pink
Red
Red
White
White

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

See all benefits

Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

9

Reviews

3

06/09/2018

한국

한국

좋아요

제품에 움질과 색을 추천합니다. 필립스는 역시 정품 믿을 만한 합니다. 다음에 또 재구매하도록하겠습니다.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700PK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700PK Headphones

05/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

A decent low-budget pair of earphones.

this is a pretty good pair of earphones with balance between bass and treble. At first I thought the same as the other reviewers that this had no bass but only when I push it deeply enough into my ears like most in-ear-headphones are supposed to be used, I can feel all of its sound quality: bright sound with sufficient bass. People who haven't used this properly please learn how to use an in-ear-headphone before posting poor reviews. However, it should include microphone and a control button. Recommended!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones

25/10/2017

Australia

Australia

Great for daily use

Used for 10 months before rain damage killed them which was completely my fault. However in those months before they worked perfectly and fared extremely well with going in and out of bags and pockets. A previous review said something about the earbuds not staying in their ears, and everyone had different shaped ears so it can not be expected that they would be perfect for everyone, however I found that the shape of these earphones is perfect for my ears. I Was really disappointed when I broke them and will definitely be going out to buy a new pair as soon as possible.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BK Headphones

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